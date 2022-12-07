Park County legislators will continue to have a voice on a wide variety of committees during the 67th legislative session.

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Senator Dan Laursen R-Powell got blackballed. By his own party. Zero committee seats. The very definition of a political pariah.

Frankly , he got what he deserved. Laursen earned it. His voters got who they voted for, too.

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Yup. And the Enterprise buried the lede on this one...

