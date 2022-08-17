Midterm primaries often see the lowest voter turnouts of any elections in Park County, but Tuesday’s bucked the trend.
The highest prior turnout the county has ever had in a primary election came in 2010, when 9,560 people voted. This time, that record was crushed as 12,336 people cast ballots.
County clerk Colleen Renner said there were long lines throughout the day at the Cody Auditorium and a long line at the end of the day at the Park County Fairgrounds. CJ Baker with the county elections office said staff had expected a record primary turnout since there were 17,679 registered voters before Tuesday and more registering on election day.
Baker said the office had strong early voting at the courthouse. From July 1 through Monday, a total of 2,356 early votes were cast in the office. There were also four Crandall voters who voted on election day at the courthouse. It was the most early voters ever in a primary in Park County.
Another 2,332 people voted absentee, meaning a total of 4,688 county residents voted early at the courthouse or via absentee ballot. Only 141 absentee ballots were not returned.
In the 2018 primary, only 36% of registered voters in Park County voted, while in the 2020 primary, with presidential candidates up for vote, 38% cast their ballots. That’s compared to 71% of registered voters in the county casting ballots in the 2020 general election.
For Renner, the election day held even more stress than usual as she was running, for the first time since 2014, for another term against a challenger.
“It’s running through my head, cannot help it,” she said. “It’s been a busy, interesting day.”
Results broke early in her favor, however, and she won the primary with a comfortable margin. But she said, as her job is running elections, she won’t be certain of victory until the general election is over.
Voter ID
For the first time thanks to new legislation, proper identification – such as a driver’s license, ID card or passport – was required.
Renner said few issues regarding the new law were reported as her office had been urging elderly voters to get the new state photo IDs.
“It was smooth,” she said.
Crossover voting
From Jan. 1 through Monday, the elections office had 776 people – or roughly 4.4% of our actively registered voters – change their political affiliation. The most common change was Democrat to Republican (432 such switches), followed by unaffiliated to Republican (306 switches). After that, 13 people switched from Libertarian to Republican, 10 went from Republican to Democrat and six went from unaffiliated to Democratic.
“For comparison, we had 131 people change their political affiliation during that same time period in 2018, ahead of the last midterm primary election,” Baker said. “So the number of people switching parties is nearly six times higher this year. In conversations with our office, there have definitely been common themes, but people have expressed differing reasons for switching their parties.”
General election
The elections office is already gearing up for November’s general election. Through Aug. 29, individuals can file their candidacies for more than 60 nonpartisan positions on the college, school, hospital, fire, cemetery, conservation and museum district boards in Cody, Powell, Meeteetse and Clark.
Most candidates for partisan offices filed back in May, but there are still opportunities for candidates to join those races, too. In races that have no Democratic candidates on the primary ballot, a Democrat can join the race by receiving at least 25 write-in votes and an independent candidate can run after collecting a certain number of voter signatures by Aug. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.