A 1:15 p.m., March 23 bench trial date has been set in the case of Kenneth “Val” Geissler.
The bench trial was requested by Geissler and the prosecution, and after initially rejecting the request, District Court Judge Bill Simpson relented and accepted the request in February.
By choosing a bench trial for the case, Geissler will forgo his right to have a jury trial. Simpson will serve both as judge and jury for the case as he will determine both the verdict and, if found guilty, sentencing terms.
There will also be a pretrial conference in the case held March 16.
Geissler is facing charges for soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges he is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness to the charges.
Since the pandemic began, Simpson has restricted in-person attendance of all court hearings. The public can still attend the hearing by phone. This number will be made available at a later date by court staff.
