The current $150 a day fee for use of the Cody Club Room at the Cody Auditorium may change in the coming months, after several organizations including the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club expressed interest in resuming their meetings there but said it was cost prohibitive.
“Rooms like this in Cody are in really short supply,” chamber director Tina Hoebelheinrich told the city council at its Jan. 10 work session. “There are not places in Cody for people to gather and rent, so I think the Cody Club Room is a community asset, and for short-term events, I would appreciate a separate pricing.”
During the work session, Hoebelheinrich explained how Covid-19 had disrupted the chamber’s regular luncheons.
“We have always held our weekly luncheon in the Cody Club Room, [but] when Covid hit, that changed everything,” Hoebelheinrich said.
Due to restrictions on catering food and how many people could sit at each table, she said it was “impossible for our longtime vendor, the Holiday Inn, to cater out.”
It forced them to move the Cody Club luncheon to the Holiday Inn.
“We have had a lot of interest from our members and the community to move Cody Club back to the Cody Club Room,” she told the city council.
The Cody Club is a term also used to refer to the Cody Chamber of Commerce.
Once back in the Cody Club Room, Hoebelheinrich said the chamber might use the opportunity to help other vendors in the community.
“We would like to actually take the catering for this one event from one vendor and spread it around to restaurants throughout town who might be hurting in the slower months,” she said.
Her proposal to council was to return to a $50 fee.
“Historically, the fee was $50 ... [and] for us as an organization, and I think for a lot of service clubs in town who are looking for a home, it would make the day,” she said. “The reality of it for us is our members and non-members have to pay $20 to come and have lunch, and for a lot of our seniors, that’s cost-prohibitive.”
The reasoning behind the $150 fee, explained Cody’s Aquatic, Facilities and Recreation Supervisor Mike Fink, was the assumption that staff would have to set up tables and chairs, tear them down and clean everything up after every event.
“If we’re going to start getting the service clubs back in there, my recommendation would be to keep it set up, so that we’re not constantly having to switch it out,” Fink said.
Input from council members on the issue varied.
Council member Don Shreve suggested that pricing needs to be the same for everybody.
“I think we need to treat everybody the same,” he said. “Why is it that you think that your organization should get it for $50 as opposed to anybody else who wants to utilize that facility?”
Hoebelheinrich responded that the Cody Club luncheons were for the community.
“It’s for the overall good in the community,” she said. “Many of our Cody Club luncheons address community issues ... and it’s something that we invite everyone to.”
Several suggestions offered during the work session included creating a separate fee structure for philanthropic groups, an hourly fee structure or a fee structure based on how many times a person uses the room throughout the year.
Council member Emily Swett supported a graduated charge.
With the current fee, the user gets the room the day of the event as well as half a day before the event and half a day after the event.
“We need to have some sort of sliding scale because it seems like we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot by blocking off two days for [someone with a] two-hour event,” Swett said.
Council member Lee Ann Reiter said she “liked” the idea of an hourly rate structure.
“Right now, it’s empty, [and] I would rather see our community owned facilities being used,” she said.
But council member Jerry Fritz warned against allowing every nonprofit to get a reduced fee.
“[In the past], we were allowing all nonprofits to get the facilities for free ... and we were losing so much money on the facility itself,” he said.
Fink told the council his department was “in the hole” $110,000 per year for the Cody Club Room.
“I just want to caution that we don’t allow every nonprofit to come forward without some kind of structure in place,” Fritz added.
But, Fink said that at this point, allowing service groups into the room for a $50 fee would only bring in money.
“Neither of those entities [Cody Club or Rotary Club] are in there, so all it would do is bring some more money in,” he said. “We would possibly lose some because we would keep the Cody Club Room setup as opposed to having an empty space when someone else wants to rent it.”
The matter was not officially resolved, but Fink told Mayor Matt Hall he would look into ways to modify the current fee structure.
Administrative services officer Cindy Baker said if a change were made to the fee structure, the council would have to approve a resolution to officially enact it.
