It’s ditch burning season in the region as landowners with irrigation ditches work to clear them prior to them being filled with water.
Some of the burns have gotten out of control, leading to Cody firefighters being called out to put another two grass fires last week, one that grew to 10 acres before being extinguished. Park County Fire District No. 2 administrator Jerry Parker said that, while this is an optimum time of the year to burn ditches, those who do so need to be prepared and watch the weather. He said he sees many farmers have an ATV with a water tank attached on hand to respond to any spot fires quickly before they can get out of hand.
And, while it’s the right season to burn, not every day or time is good.
“The best time to burn is early in the morning before the winds pick up,” Parker said. “Watch the weather, if weather is coming in, you could get winds coming in before.”
He said it’s also important to call dispatch beforehand.
