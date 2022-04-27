Despite the fact that a beloved husband and father received 10-12 years in prison on Tuesday afternoon, his family breathed a sigh of relief when the news was delivered.
This was because Kenneth Stone, 61, a Cody man found guilty by a jury for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon in January, was given the minimum sentence for his offense.
A nearly packed courtroom of more than 30 people attended the hearing at the Park County Courthouse, with many of those in attendance parishioners of the Cody United Methodist Church that Stone’s family belongs to. Shortly before the hearing commenced, Annette Stone mouthed the words, “I love you” to her husband.
“He is 61 years old and not a danger to the community,” she said from the witness stand.
Since Kenneth Stone was considered a habitual offender for his past felonies, he could have received up to 50 years in prison under the maximum sentence. Also, one of Stone’s past felonies was removed from consideration for sentencing purposes, removing the mandatory life in prison punishment he would have otherwise faced upon the entry of a guilty verdict. The jury rendered its decision after roughly two-and-a-half hours of deliberation following the four-day trial.
Tuesday’s sentencing hearing featured witness testimony from the victims of the car accident, Kenneth Stone’s wife and children and members of the Methodist Church. Pastor Emily Rettinghouse said Stone has been praying for the victims in every church session.
Fifty-four letters of support for Stone were submitted to the court.
“I think it’s a travesty with the things he’s done that he’s in an a incarcerated situation with people who have done things that are intentionally criminal, but I understand there’s nothing we can do about that,” church member Byrum Coleman said.
The case involved Kenneth Stone’s role in a North Fork car wreck in October 2020 that injured four other people. Authorities say he drifted into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger, causing serious injuries to the occupants.
It was determined Kenneth Stone was impaired by medication and alcohol while driving. Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence said Stone only blew a .02 – well below the legal limit – but that reading was taken three hours after the incident. Stone also admitted taking sleeping pills and muscle relaxers in combination with a few beers the previous night.
Kenneth Stone and his defense attorney Nick Beduhn argued during the trial that the defendant’s actions took place as a result of a medical incident, that he was suffering from an Ambien episode the morning of the crash.
“He’s never hurt anyone before this accident,” Beduhn said on Tuesday, describing Stone as a “God loving family man.”
Victims David and Stephanie Zellner spoke telephonically during the hearing on Tuesday. Although David Zellner emphasized the traumatic nature of the event, he also asked Overfield to show “grace” and “forgiveness” by delivering a lenient sentence to Kenneth Stone.
“The past can’t be undone, but I hope good can come out of the justice served today,” Stephanie Zellner said. “Maybe this will be a deterrent for those considering driving under the influence of alcohol and using prescription drugs.”
Annette Stone walked out of the courtroom both when the victims gave their statements and while Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield walked through Stone’s full criminal history, dating back to the 1970s.
“No one alleged this event was intentional,” Hatfield said. “But that doesn’t change anything here. When you take a 5,000 pound missile and take out the individual operating it the danger to the community is just as great.”
Stone’s children, Keaton and Karsten Stone, spoke through tears about what kind of role their father has played in their lives and what his prison sentence will mean for them.
“No matter what the circumstances are, he will miss my college graduation, and possibly my wedding and the birth of his first grandchild,” Keaton Stone said.
When Overfield gave her announcement about the 10-12 year sentence, Karsten Stone slid down to the floor from the spot he was leaning on the courtroom wall, expressing a loud sigh of relief.
Under the stipulated agreement between the State and defense, Stone’s $250,000 bond will be used toward restitution, with $150,000 split four ways between the victims and $13,424.06 to the state for cost of prosecution. The rest will be returned to the Stone family. Beduhn said the victims are being fully covered for insurance costs.
