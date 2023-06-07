The issue of what materials should be available in public school libraries is once again being discussed in Wyoming.
Fremont County School District #1 in Lander is currently wrestling with how to handle complaints about library and instructional materials.
The Lander school board rejected one proposal and is considering two others.
One of those proposals is intended as a way to encourage input from parents on what their children are reading, while another aims to emphasize the rights of library staff to select materials.
Whatever proposal the board adopts is not going to please everyone.
Last fall, Cody High School was involved in a similar situation involving library materials.
At that time, Park County School District #6’s Educational Resource Complaint Committee decided to keep two books on library shelves after several community members lodged objections about those books.
Laws and regulations reflect the mores of a society. If the moral code of a society becomes more liberal, the rules that society makes and enforces become more liberal. If the majority of a society becomes more conservative, rules become more conservative.
The method of having a committee approve what library materials are available is unquestionably the right means to use if the committee and the community are comprised of individuals with divergent views.
We suggest two things to consider: First, those in charge of which library and instructional materials are available in public schools should not be pushing their own agenda, but should reflect the views of the majority of parents in that school district.
Secondly, individual parents have an even greater responsibility. Especially in this internet era when everything is available to people of all ages on many devices, it is imperative that parents -- not library committees -- know what their children are reading and what they are seeing on social media and online platforms.
Banning books is never the answer. However, keeping pornography, materials that advocate joining hate groups, materials that promote suicide or other inappropriate materials off of public library shelves is not the same as banning books nor is it a First Amendment rights issue.
Above all else, parents spending time with and being involved in their children’s lives and learning what they are reading will reap great benefits for their child’s development.
John Malmberg
