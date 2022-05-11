An Albertson’s parking lot spat from the summer of 2021 has resulted in felony charges for one of the people involved, despite the fact that person was allegedly struck by a hammer during the event.
Cody resident Shon Keller, 41, was recently charged with aggravated assault and battery, by threatening with a deadly weapon, for her role in a dispute with Paula Smith and Ed Hook last summer. The event led to loud, profane yelling and two different hammer throws made in front of multiple witnesses in broad daylight.
Keller told police she was struck in the breast with a hammer thrown by Smith, causing pain and bleeding. She was taken to West Park Hospital by ambulance for her injury.
“My boob hurts, it will probably have a nice big bruise from the hammer,” she told police, according to the affidavit.
Smith pleaded guilty to breach of peace last fall and was assessed a $250 fine. A charge for battery was dismissed per her plea agreement. Keller, on the other hand, could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the incident.
Both parties accused the other of starting the spat.
Keller said the dispute began because Smith thought Keller wanted Smith’s boyfriend. Keller said she didn’t.
Smith said when she and Hook pulled into the parking lot, Keller nearly ran the pair over.
Surveillance cameras at the parking lot verified this account and showed Keller bluff-charging Smith and Hook in her red Ford truck, revving her engine as they were getting out of their vehicle, causing Smith to become startled and jump backwards. Keller could be seen pulling up to Hook’s gray Ford truck in a manner that blocked them in.
Smith then banged her fists on the hood of Keller’s truck, telling her to stay away from them, with one witness also saying they heard Smith saying she was going to “bash” in Keller’s face. This led to an exchange of a number of vulgar phrases such as “satanic whore” and “slut.” Smith was also heard at one point yelling, “Call the cops.”
Upon returning to her vehicle, Smith said Keller then opened up Hook’s door and tried to hit both her and Hook. A witness then saw Smith take a hammer and throw it across the passenger cabin at Keller, which was followed by Keller’s throwing the hammer back, an account Smith confirmed.
“Smith said that she was just trying to defend she and Ed (Hook) from Keller,” officer Justin Dollard said in the affidavit.
There were a number of inconsistencies in Keller’s story, such as telling authorities that Smith, a 50-year-old, had initiated the event by throwing a hammer at her vehicle.
Hook said both Smith and Keller did their equal part in escalating the incident and the two had a past history.
The spat ended when a bystander asked them if police needed to be called, at which point Hook left the scene with Smith, the witness said.
