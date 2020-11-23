With the pandemic worsening in recent weeks, Northwest College has announced its intent to continue operating under a hybrid model for the spring semester.
The hybrid model, which is a mix of in-person and online courses for students, has been a success through the fall for the college, with only a few dozen cases in the school’s more than 1,300-member student body.
“The plan allows NWC to pivot quickly and to the best of the college’s ability as conditions change throughout the semester,” the school said in a release.
Those on campus will be required to social distance and wear masks, including members of the general public.
Classes start Jan. 13 and registration for full-term classes will be open until Jan. 20.
