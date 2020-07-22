Wapiti resident Richard Jones said he’s running for U.S. Senate not on a particular issue, but on being a candidate with a broad base of knowledge who could help both his constituents and the state in a variety of ways.
While he’s only lived at his Wapiti residence for six years, he has lived in the region at various points in his life.
Jones, a Republican, said it’s his local experiences, combined with public and private sector work across the country, that make him prepared to represent local constituents in Cheyenne.
And he’s right in the middle of the district he’s looking to take over for the retiring Hank Coe.
“I live in the center of Park County,” he said. “I’m smack dab in the middle of my district.”
He’s also interested in being in the middle of a whole host of issues that could be brought up in Cheyenne and that he has experience with.
“I just feel with everything on my resume I’ve got the widest base of experience,” he said.
Currently he serves on both the city and county planning and zoning boards.
Jones was born in the Black Hills and lived inside Yellowstone National Park when he was young and his father worked as a ranger out of Mammoth Hot Springs.
Later Jones worked as a ranger himself. He was with the U.S. Park Service for 25 years, including a five-year stint at Big Horn Canyon National Recreation Area. He also spent time as the chief ranger at the Virgin Islands State Park.
He finished his park service career in Mississippi as a top ranger for the Natchez Trace Parkway.
Following that he worked for the Mississippi state government as a gaming agent checking on riverfront casinos.
He said that job brought in his governmental knowledge from his park service days and was helped by his time working with the state corrections department.
He worked for a hospital in the state capitol of Jackson as a neurological research assistant as well.
Jones has also run his own businesses, giving him a mix of private and public sector experience.
On top of that, he spent decades as a certified emergency medical technician, and helped coach the wheelchair fencing team at the London Paralympics.
Eventually, his early experiences in Northwest Wyoming brought him back to the area with his Mississippi wife.
Two years ago he ran for the open House District 24 seat but lost in the primary to Sandy Newsome.
He said he decided to run for state senate this time around after looking at those running against him and at the current state of Wyoming.
His opponents are House 50 Rep. David Northrup, former Park County commissioner Tim French and longtime Cody School Board member Stefanie Bell.
Jones has stances on a variety of issues, and said if there’s an issue he doesn’t know much about, he’ll research it and talk to experts before making a hard and fast opinion.
“I’d rather be wrong than ignorant,” he said.
He said he’s a fiscal conservative, constitutional originalist, and is for family values, business and the Second Amendment.
Jones said while he wasn’t completely behind the candidacy of Foster Friess two years ago in the governor’s race, he did appreciate the push for more transparency in government.
He said if elected to go to Cheyenne – he said he’d stay in a motel – he’d also prioritized finding ways to cut spending and create efficiencies in state government and refrain from any new revenue except as a last resort.
He’d focus on the big picture and see how legislation may affect not just Park County voters, but those across the state.
“I’d look at my role in the senate as someone to keep the state from doing stuff to us,” he said. “To raise the red flag when what’s good for some is not good for us in Park County.”
And he’s knowledgable about many of the major issues, from the role of law enforcement – he said he’s the only candidate with law enforcement experience – to the possibility of expanding gambling in places like Park County.
“We need voices who will stand up and speak from experience,” he said.
