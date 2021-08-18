There are 166 active cases of COVID-19 in Park County as of Tuesday afternoon, with roughly 14 new cases being confirmed per day for the last seven days.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there are five COVID patients at Cody Regional Health and one at Powell Valley Healthcare. While the hospitalization numbers are down slightly from last week, active case numbers have continued to climb since mid-July, when the county was reporting only 1.7 new cases per day in terms of seven-day average.
The sharp rise in cases has not resulted in any new orders from the state. At a Monday afternoon press conference Gov. Mark Gordon said he would not implement any mask or vaccine mandates.
“Let me be clear that we are not going to issue any mandates, no mandates will come from this office,” Gordon said. “No face masks, no vaccination mandates.”
The Cody School District has also determined to make masks optional as the school year nears its start.
Gordon said more people choosing to get vaccinated would help solve the issue.
In Park County, 36.76% of residents have been vaccinated, which, while far below the national average, is above the state average of 33.87%.
Only Teton County (70.82%) and Albany County (44.75%) have higher proportions of vaccinated residents than Park, according to WDH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.