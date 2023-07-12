A Minnesota man is alleged to have led several law enforcement officers on a high speed chase along US 14A on July 5, at one point slamming on his brakes in the middle of the incident, almost causing the deputy behind him to collide with the vehicle.
Kirt D. Raymond, 54, was charged with interference with a peace officer, aggravated fleeing or eluding police officers, driving while under the influence of alcohol and controlled substance, and possessing THC.
During his July 7 arraignment in Park County Circuit Court he said the reason for the accident was being off of his medication.
“Without incriminating myself ... I haven’t taken my meds in three or four weeks,” Raymond said. “I actually thought I was going towards South Dakota.”
According to the affidavit, Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Brown was on patrol around milepost 39 of US 14A when he saw an Audi traveling 74 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
After receiving a report from Park County Dispatch that there had been a traffic complaint regarding the same vehicle, Brown turned around to conduct a traffic stop, the affidavit said.
Despite Brown activating his emergency lights, Raymond did not comply.
“It appeared to me that the driver actually accelerated to a higher rate of speed,” Brown said in the affidavit.
At milepost 36, Brown said Raymond appeared to be slowing down.
“As I pulled in behind the vehicle and prepared to exit my patrol vehicle, the driver immediately accelerated and swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic narrowly missing another vehicle and almost causing a head on collision,” the affidavit said.
Raymond accelerated again and Brown pursued.
Brown wrote he reached between 80 and 100 mph while chasing Raymond, the affidavit said.
“During this time, the driver of the vehicle was flashing high beams at oncoming traffic and turning the hazard lights of the vehicle on and off,” the affidavit said.
Around milepost 35, Raymond slammed on his brakes in the middle of the road, almost striking a vehicle in the oncoming lane and almost causing Brown to collide with the back of his car. Raymond then fled again, the affidavit said.
Several other law enforcement officers notified Brown they were headed towards his location, but around milepost 31, Brown was advised by dispatch to “disengage the vehicle for safety reasons,” the affidavit said.
Brown dropped his speed to 55 mph and continued traveling west, but when he reached milepost 26, he observed Raymond traveling eastbound after having switched directions, the affidavit said.
Brown was then advised Cody officers had set up spike strips at milepost 38 to stop the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Despite Raymond hitting the spikes, he continued on US 14A for about a mile before coming to a stop on the shoulder, the affidavit said.
Brown and other officers exited their vehicles with pistols drawn, and arrested Raymond.
Raymond “did not appear to know what state he was in and kept asking about South Dakota,” the affidavit said. “I and other officers on scene detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his person.”
After his arrest, Raymond confessed to having marijuana products in the vehicle. Marijuana in edible and plant forms was located in his vehicle, the affidavit said.
During Raymond’s arraignment, Park County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield recommended a $50,000 cash only bond because Raymond lacked ties to the community and faces serious charges.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah set Raymond’s bond at $50,000 cash, saying Raymond was a “public safety hazard.”
Raymond was ordered not to leave Park County and not to operate a vehicle, consume alcohol or ingest illegal controlled substances.
(1) comment
Mile post 39 on Hwy 14a is not in Park County. Again, the Powell Tribune gets it right.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.