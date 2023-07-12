RAYMOND.jpg

A Minnesota man is alleged to have led several law enforcement officers on a high speed chase along US 14A on July 5, at one point slamming on his brakes in the middle of the incident, almost causing the deputy behind him to collide with the vehicle.

Jeff Foxworthy

Mile post 39 on Hwy 14a is not in Park County. Again, the Powell Tribune gets it right.

