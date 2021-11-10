Three Wyoming National Guard members have become integral for Cody Regional Health as the hospital deals with a high level of hospitalizations, a shortage of staff and people flocking to get tested for COVID.
The three have assisted with several departments, along with COVID-19 testing in the Long Term Care Center.
Staff Sgt. Emily Andersen (Air Force), Spc. Jarrod Johnson (Army) and A1C Delaney Ferguson (Air Force) started working at the hospital after Gov. Mark Gordon activated soldiers and airmen through Dec. 31. The move came after Wyoming hospitals requested additional support to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in hospitalized patients.
CRH, in partnership with Park County Public Health, is also working with the National Guard to provide same-day COVID testing for the community.
“The National Guard have been instrumental in offering their service for this testing,” said Wendi Michel, CRH nursing administration assistant. “With their willingness to assist us, it has provided some much needed relief to our team who are working very long hours.”
She said the three have already been able to make an impact with hospital patients and others they work with.
“Residents, community members and CRH staff are treated with kindness, compassion, politeness and laughter from these three fine National Guard Service members,” Michel said.
Gordon called approximately 95 soldiers and airmen to State Active Duty orders, assigned to hospital locations at 24 different sites within 17 Wyoming cities.
