After back-to-back motor vehicle wrecks in mid-December on the Powell Highway near the Road 2AB intersection, hundreds of people signed a petition to alter the intersection, either by adding a lane or lowering the speed limit.
The state has looked into the stretch of roadway many times, WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said. However, neither of the two accidents was the result of speed, but rather weather conditions and driver inattention, .
Neither crash involved vehicles turning onto or from Road 2AB.
The more serious crash was Dec. 18, when at least one person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision near the intersection. The wreck temporarily closed off the highway.
An accident the day before led to a delay but no closure.
Sasa Starkjoann started the petition to WYDOT on change.org the same day as the second accident.
“As many know, turning into, or out of Road 2AB at the Powell Highway is a death trap,” she wrote. “The current situation of the intersection is not only dangerous for the residents of 2AB but also for the College Rodeo Athletes and others who use the NWC Rodeo Grounds.”
She said the petition was a push to make the road safer, which could mean either adding a fourth lane or a turn lane onto 2AB.
Beers said WYDOT has investigated adding an auxiliary right-turn lane at 2AB, but right-of-way and utility conflicts would greatly increase the scope and cost of the project.
WYDOT has also tracked all of the wrecks that have happened on the 2-mile stretch of road around Corbett Bridge. Thirty of the crashes involved vehicles hitting deer, along with one antelope.
There was a fatal crash in 2015 a little more than half a mile from the Road 2AB/US 14A intersection.
Beers said the intersection is a topic at the annual State Transportation Improvement Program meetings in Park County. WYDOT also continues to monitor traffic and issues at the intersection.
But to widen any part of the roadway and maintain the appropriate clear zone, additional right-of-way would have to be purchased, and irrigation and utilities moved at a cost of millions of dollars.
And Beers said there currently isn’t much evidence to warrant changing the speed limit through the stretch.
“If we determine the intersection needs to be improved, all appropriate options for improvement would be considered (including speed limits, if it is appropriate),” said WYDOT District Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin. “We annually look at travel speeds, traffic counts and other warrants for improvement.”
Last widening of the Corbett Bridge section
The estimated cost of rebuilding US 14A and Corbett Bridge to five lanes of traffic was $12.9 million in 2014. Today’s inflation-adjusted estimate would be more than $15 million.
The most recent reconstruction project of the roadway was completed in 2002 and involved making a three-lane section from milepost 5.49 to 7.48 for nearly two miles.
Work cost just under $5 million and involved, among other alterations, making one lane in each direction with alternating passing lanes or center turn lane, widening of the existing structure over the Shoshone River.
Beers said the project was the first constructed on the Cody-Powell corridor. The completed Corridor Study recommended a three-lane section with alternating passing lanes and turn lane. After the project was completed, the rest of the corridor was changed to a five-lane section due to public complaints and feedback.
Speed limits
Speed limits throughout the state of Wyoming are set by state statute. The statewide speed limit for all rural non-interstate highways is set at 70 mph.
By statute, to post a speed limit that differs from the statutory speed limits requires an engineering study, Beers said. When the statute was raised from 65 mph to 70 mph a couple of years ago, WYDOT studied all of the state highways to ensure that a 70 mph speed limit was safe and reasonable.
“While we can absolutely restudy the section of highway across Corbett Bridge and through the Road 2AB intersection with US 14A, the process and speed study will most likely indicate that a speed reduction is not appropriate,” Beers said. “The nationally accepted method for setting speed limits is to set the speed limit to within 5 mph of the 85th percentile speed of free flow traffic on the roadway. That is the speed drivers would choose to drive if there were no posted speed limits.”
He said the roadside environment greatly impacts the feel of the road and putting up a new number on a sign does not lead to a reduction in the speed of traffic.
“The speed limit number needs to match the road and the driver’s perception,” Beers said. “If we artificially reduce the speed limit on a section of highway, we create speed traps and unsafe speed differentials between those few drivers that obey the artificially slow speed limit and the rest of the drivers that drive the road at the speed they feel is appropriate.
“There will likely be an increase in accidents.”
If there is deemed to be a safety concern at an intersection with the state highway, the solution, Beers said, is not to decrease the speed limit but instead to mitigate the safety issue with auxiliary turn lanes.
