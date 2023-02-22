In addition to facing a murder trial in April, Carolyn Aune, one of the two defendants charged with the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, will face a jury trial for allegedly causing bodily harm to two Park County deputies while she was an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.

