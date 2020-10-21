The Cody Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Park County Law Enforcement Center, is the DEA’s 19th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
Liquids, needles, or sharps will not be accepted The service is free and anonymous. To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 24 Take Back Day event, go to deatakeback.com.
In addition to the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long, which includes the Park County Law Enforcement Center. For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator.
The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available at fda.gov/…/co…/where-and-how-dispose-unused-medicines.
