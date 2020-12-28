A recently proposed legislative bill with major ramifications for Wyoming’s burgeoning hemp industry has been gutted but not entirely eradicated.
“21LSO-0088,” an Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee bill prohibiting processing, possessing or selling of any hemp for the purpose of smoking, food products or beverages containing cannabidiol without United States Food and Drug Administration approval, has been tabled. Only one CBD product has been approved by the FDA, so this would have eliminated the legal sale of nearly every ingestible CBD product in Wyoming. CBD oils would have been excluded from the action.
The bill would have also outlawed CBD products from making medical claims on their labels and would have required a disclaimer be put on product labeling, reminding the customer it is not FDA-approved.
Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt encouraged Sen. R.J. Kost (R-Powell) to draft the bill and spoke during a Nov. 16 committee meeting.
“There’s definitely a lack of control in the mechanism,” Eckerdt said. “We have people with raw bud, and there is no means of telling whether it’s marijuana or hemp.”
A major sticking point for Eckerdt is the regulation of smokable hemp and he found a receptive audience in the committee. Still, most of the members said they found the bill too wide-sweeping.
“This bill goes way too far,” Sen. Richard Tass (R-Buffalo) said. “I don’t think you could amend it enough to do any good.”
Although the bill was tabled with no plans set for any future discussion, nearly every committee member expressed interest in a future bill that could prohibit the sale of smokable hemp to those 21 and younger, and smoking of hemp in public spaces. Many mentioned the recent prohibition of smoking tobacco for those 21 and younger as a reason to regulate another smokable product in a similar fashion.
This target narrows the focus of Kost and Eckerdt’s push; specifically, the difficulty for law enforcement officers to discern between marijuana and hemp. The two substances look identical and carry a similar smell, but marijuana produces psychoactive effects while hemp does not.
A few who spoke during the meeting, including Eckerdt and Sen. Brian Boner (R-Douglas), said there was some misleading information provided when retail hemp was legalized in Wyoming in 2019, including claims that hemp is not smokable.
“I feel like I was misled … especially by my colleagues that perpetuated that info,” Boner said.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne) offered numerous criticisms of the tabled bill during the meeting and mentioned there is a $2,000 spectrometer available that can immediately detect between marijuana and hemp. Eckerdt offered measured support for a potential purchase like this but mentioned that even if this technology were acquired, presumptive positive test results would still have to be sent to the state lab for confirmation before prosecution could begin.
About 10 hemp industry advocates spoke against the tabled bill during the meeting, but many, including Terry O’Neill of Powell-based Mother’s Hemp Farm, expressed support for the proposed changes for smokable hemp.
Kost said a follow-up bill to address this issue would include penalties for those found guilty of the act, involving a $500 fine for a third or subsequent offense.
