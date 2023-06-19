The communications company hired by the city of Cody in January has asked the City Council for an additional $16,500 to cover its work doing “crisis management” in dealing with the internal investigation of Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson.
breaking
Consultant asks for more funds
- Morgan Phillips
-
- Updated
- 3
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Neighbors have LDS temple concerns (51)
- Officer placed on leave (19)
- Charges dropped, police officer under investigation (14)
- LDS church officials talk about temple at open house (13)
- Temple opponents criticize analysis (11)
- Endangerment charges against Webber dropped (7)
- Letter: Visit the temple in Billings to prepare for Cody's (7)
- Police chief retiring (7)
- Letter: Temple was a great neighbor (4)
- Third-party takes over investigation (3)
- Stinson arrest review concludes (3)
- Cody named one of state's safest cities (3)
- Consultant asks for more funds (3)
- Cody Temple public hearing delayed to June (3)
- Letter: Time for legislators to do their job (2)
- EDITORIAL: Remember our fallen heroes on Memorial Day (2)
- Letter: Thanks to businesses who celebrated police (2)
- Yellowstone grizzlies have stopped expanding their range (2)
- COLUMN: If Yellowstone allows fishing, why not hunting? (2)
- Editorial: LDS officials need to consider compromise (2)
- Letter: Time to establish two K9 teams in Park County (1)
- Letter: Each individual needs a voice in health decisions (1)
- Commission hears $189K in funding requests (1)
- Cell tower approved on Switchback Ranch property (1)
- Commish works to find answers to pay issues (1)
- New art gallery coming to Sheridan Avenue (1)
- Letter: New temple application doesn't change anything (1)
- Three Cody athletes Milward Simpson award finalists (1)
- Column: Memories of eating out for the first time (1)
- Citizen no longer able to operate short-term rental in subdivision (1)
- CRH ending home oxygen program (1)
- Column: My commencement address I didn't give (1)
- David DeWitt Dominick (1)
- Hawaiian man pleads guilty to bison calf interference in park (1)
- Editorial: Public comment determines the community's future. (1)
(3) comments
Huh, not only is Stinson enjoying a vacation with full pay and benefits, not he's cost the city an additional $16,500 for "crisis management"??? Are you kidding us? The crisis is extremely poor leadership in not only the police department but city hall. Mayor Matt Hall, WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO BE A LEADER???
Rather than hire a pricey out of state contractor to do the City's public relations and jabberwock , we should have hired a decorated Ex- Marine retired Accountant to watchdog the City of Cody's outside vendors. Someone who plays " Follow the Money " while carrying a blunt instrument .
$16,000? Ha ha. For less than $5, I can prepare a one page document explaining that Officer Stinson is fired, effective immediately. The money spent looking into this matter is ridiculous and so is the paper trail the city is trying to create. Discharge for cause is an easy standard to meet. The City should be much more worried about the money it's going to spend defending lawsuits brought against this officer than a "you fired me not for cause" lawsuit that Stinson is unlikely to bring and which would be unwarranted. That encounter with the young man was no way to treat an American citizen, even an obstinate one, and should be the end of Stinson's policing "career".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.