The communications company hired by the city of Cody in January has asked the City Council for an additional $16,500 to cover its work doing “crisis management” in dealing with the internal investigation of Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson.

Williams, Tim

Huh, not only is Stinson enjoying a vacation with full pay and benefits, not he's cost the city an additional $16,500 for "crisis management"??? Are you kidding us? The crisis is extremely poor leadership in not only the police department but city hall. Mayor Matt Hall, WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO BE A LEADER???

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Rather than hire a pricey out of state contractor to do the City's public relations and jabberwock , we should have hired a decorated Ex- Marine retired Accountant to watchdog the City of Cody's outside vendors. Someone who plays " Follow the Money " while carrying a blunt instrument .

John Davidson
John Davidson

$16,000? Ha ha. For less than $5, I can prepare a one page document explaining that Officer Stinson is fired, effective immediately. The money spent looking into this matter is ridiculous and so is the paper trail the city is trying to create. Discharge for cause is an easy standard to meet. The City should be much more worried about the money it's going to spend defending lawsuits brought against this officer than a "you fired me not for cause" lawsuit that Stinson is unlikely to bring and which would be unwarranted. That encounter with the young man was no way to treat an American citizen, even an obstinate one, and should be the end of Stinson's policing "career".

