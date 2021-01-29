Yellowstone National Park reported its final 2020 numbers on Thursday, down 5% compared to 2019.
A total of 3,806,305 recreation visits took place to Yellowstone during the year. It was the fewest people who attended Yellowstone since 2014 and the first time since that year in which fewer than 4 million people entered the Park.
But it was also the year of the comeback, as the Park recorded its busiest September and October on record and second busiest August.
The Park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24 and did not re-open until May 18 when the East Entrance outside Cody and South Entrance near Jackson opened.
All five entrances were open by June 1, but around a month of visitation was missed at some of the gates.
Visit nps.gov/yell for more information.
