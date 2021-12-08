The Cowboys for Christmas organization is still looking for donations this holiday season. This group collects donations and provides presents and Christmas trees for needy families across the Big Horn Basin.
They will deliver these gifts by horse and mule-drawn wagons this Saturday. Small gifts, non-perishable food items, and Christmas trees are all acceptable.
“This year we bought 35 trees, because not everybody needs one, but we sure want to make sure everyone that needs one has one,” Jerry Hill, one of the organization’s leaders said.
Hill said people can donate gifts or deposit money at First Bank of Wyoming for the cause, where a specific account is set up.
“We just want to give to families in need,” Hill said. “We were talking with one family that has eight kids- stuff like that hits hard.”
Donations or nominations for applicants can be submitted until Saturday. Hill said the organization has 25 applicants already, and will run separate wagons for Cody, Powell, and the Greybull/Lovell area.
To donate, visit the Cowboys for Christmas Facebook page or call (307) 578-7386.
