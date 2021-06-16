BUFFALO (WNE) – A fire continues to burn in Robinson Canyon, with crews working to contain the flames.
The Robinson Fire is located 20 miles south of Buffalo and was started by lightning June 8. On Thursday, high winds pushed the fire further into Robinson Canyon, where it is now burning.
Additional crews, engines and aerial resources arrived, containing the fire to 25% Saturday. On Sunday at 7 p.m., fire crews conducted a strategic burn operation in the canyon on the northwest portion of the fire perimeter to secure the area and mitigate risk. The fire returned to 18% containment Monday morning, according to the incident website.
Because of burning Sunday evening and into Monday, smoke may be visible in the area.
According to the fire website, 291 personnel are working on the fire, which has grown to engulf 697 acres. The fire remains primarily timber-based with heavy dead and down timber in very steep and rugged terrain, according to the site. High temperatures in the region this week remain a concern for those fighting the fire.
