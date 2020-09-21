Nate Nelson has been selected as the general manager for HAMPTON INN & SUITES in Cody.
The 92-room hotel is scheduled to open in December.
Nelson will lead the team in all aspects of hotel operations including marketing, hotel administration and guest services.
Prior to joining Hampton Inn & Suites, Nelson was the guest services manager at the Holiday Inn in Cody for eight years.
He volunteers at the Park County Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.