Delivering mail in rural Park County just became a little bit harder.
Two rural mailboxes were stolen in mid-November, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office. The thefts occurred along Lane 11, a road mainly connecting agricultural and residential areas south of Powell.
The first theft occurred sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 16, while the second was reported Nov. 17, but didn’t have as specific a timeline attached. Both thefts were at different addresses. In both cases, white mailboxes were stolen.
The second theft was initially reported to include the entire post, but the post was later determined only to be damaged.
In the same week, a private speed limit sign on Henry Road north of Powell was also stolen. In this case, the thief also made off with the post to which the sign was attached.
The Sheriff’s Office said nothing had yet been recovered. At this time, the Office has neither motive nor suspect, and it is not clear if the thefts are related. The investigation is ongoing.
Stealing or vandalizing a mailbox is a felony, punishable by up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service.
Investigation of the crime could shift to USPIS, as mail crimes are the agency’s primary responsibility.
If you have any information regarding these thefts, call the Park County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.