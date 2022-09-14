A former employee of the Cody Regional Health Medical Center could be coming back – this time as a West Park Hospital District Trustee.
Dr. Peter Sidor, a pediatrician who was the former chairman of the Obstetrics and Pediatrics department at the hospital and is currently the owner of the Big Horn Basin Children’s Clinic, said he hopes to help provide leadership for the hospital, which he believes is a key community resource.
“West Park Hospital/Cody Regional Health is a unique resource,” Sidor said. “We do not have the close large hospital backup many small communities have and thus must maintain an elite level of excellence without apologies or excuses. … I will strive to provide strong leadership for this highly critical resource to our community. I want to ensure that we can continue sustaining excellent patient care.”
Like many candidates for the hospital board this year, Sidor said he wanted to focus on addressing turnover amongst hospital staff.
“We must make the people – both patients and staff – our priority,” Sidor said. “The turnover at the hospital must and can be addressed. The staff, nurses, providers and physicians are the hospital. A great team can make a hospital anywhere; a great building alone will get nothing done. … If we’re hemorrhaging people, we don’t have a hospital.”
Sidor also said the board would have to discuss and decide on a vision for the hospital’s future – a conversation he wants to be part of.
“I think there is a lack of vision for the hospital,” Sidor said. “Are we a critical access hospital or are we Cody Regional Health? Critical access hospitals are limited to 25 patient beds and because of that, we get federal money, but we’re not allowed to grow beyond that.
“We’ve been a critical access hospital for a long time. But has the time come to grow beyond that? That’s certainly the direction things seem to be going. But we need to have those conversations and decide the best way forward.”
Sidor said he thought his years of clinical experience, along with his work at the hospital, would be useful as the board discusses the way forward.
“As a former employee and practicing physician in the community, I think I can provide insight on how the hospital can best serve patients of all ages,” Sidor said.
Sidor is one of seven candidates who has filed for four open seats on the hospital district board.
Park County residents can cast their vote for hospital district candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Absentee voting for the general election begins Friday, Sept. 23.
