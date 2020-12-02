The Wyoming Cowboy ChalleNGe Academy could shut its doors if Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget proposal passes as written.
The WCCA is a program that Park County has used in the past as another way to reach troubled youth in the county.
“It gave us good options,” said Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric. “I think it could be a good, positive program to keep open. Cuts have to be made, but sometimes I wish we would look other places than when we know there are programs that work.”
Skoric said the number of Park County youth that go to the academy varies depending on the year, but that it’s something the county has used “a fair amount” over the years and that local youth have had success in the program.
The supplemental budget, which includes cuts up to 15% for higher education, would also slash $9.6 million from the Wyoming Military Department’s budget with the closure of the Academy. Another option to help young people turn their lives around, Gordon called the program a success in his supplementary budget message earlier this month.
“With enormous reluctance, I have proposed eliminating the Wyoming Military Department’s Youth Challenge Program,” Gordon wrote. “It is a successful program which has benefitted teenagers who were otherwise struggling to find a productive way forward. Those who have gone through it are better for it.”
The program’s near-$9.6 million budget is dominated by the salaries and benefits of its 51 employees and a $1.6 million meal contract. More than 1,100 people have graduated from the ranks of the academy since its inception in 2005.
Gordon said the state must find a way to cut money from the school foundation budget and cutting the academy will save just under $3 million in that bucket, a small portion of the $300 million deficit that Gordon reported K-12 education is operating at. The academy provides diplomas and certificates to participants and received full accreditation from the Wyoming Department of Education in 2018.
“It was a tough decision for the governor,” said Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), noting that much of the operating budget comes from the federal government. “I hope we can find some funding for it.”
At the academy, the mood is upbeat. Public affairs specialist Christi Parrish said chances are solid for saving the program, as cutting it would only save the state around $1 million this year due to the large volume of federal funding it receives.
“If these kids go off the beaten path, then it will cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Parrish said.
Cody School District superintendent Peg Monteith was in agreement, saying the move would be bad for the at-risk students who use the program.
“I really believe it may have saved some of our kids,” Monteith said. “For a majority of those kids, it’s a game changer for them. If it’s a game changer for one kid it’s worth it.”
The academy received $6.6 million from the federal government for operations in the 2021 budget year, just under 70% of the total expense. Academies are funded primarily by the federal government with a much smaller state match around the nation. There are 31 states and territories that operate 40 challenge academies in the country.
Cuts to the program will be voted on in the new legislative session in the spring.
