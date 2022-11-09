Cody voters settled on a combination of new and old leadership for the West Park Hospital District board.
Incumbent board members Jen Talich and Howard Thompson were re-elected to the board. The other two open seats, currently held by Graham Jackson and Peggy Rohrbach, will go to newcomers Kelly Simone and Dr. Peter Sidor.
Talich, who will be serving her second term on the board, was the top vote-getter in the race, with 5,029 votes and 23.63% of the total ballots cast.
“I’m excited to serve another term,” she said. “There are a lot of exciting things happening at Cody Regional Health, and it will be good to have some new voices mixed with some experienced ones. It’s exciting.”
Talich said her primary priority in her next term is focusing on the retention and recruitment of hospital staff.
“I definitely want to focus on keeping staff at our hospital and making them feel valued and appreciated,” she said. “With demands on health care providers being what they are right now, the best thing we can do as a board is let our staff know how valuable they are to us.”
Simone — a longtime physician assistant formerly at Cody Regional Health currently works at Billings Clinic — followed closely behind Talich with 4,838 votes and 22.73% of the total ballots cast.
“I just have total gratitude to the voters and an excitement to get to work,” she said. “I’ve been working towards this goal for months, and I’m excited to get started.”
Simone said she has a wide variety of priorities as a new board member including “giving all staff a voice in the decision-making process,” focusing on financial stability, and increasing transparency by making board minutes, agendas and meetings easily accessible to the public.
Sidor — a pediatrician who was the former chairman of the Obstetrics and Pediatrics department at Cody Regional Health and is currently the owner of the Big Horn Basin Children’s Clinic — slipped into the third place spot with 3,212 votes and 15.09% of the total ballots cast.
“I thank everyone who voted for me,” he said. “As we look toward the future of West Park Hospital, I am always available if people have questions or suggestions.
Sidor said he would prioritize the needs and desires of hospital staff as he joins the board, and he is also looking forward to working with the board in developing a vision for health care in the Cody community.
Thompson, who will be serving his second term on the board, earned the fourth seat with 2,507 votes and 11.78% of the total ballots cast.
Thompson did not reply to the Cody Enterprise’s request for comment on election night.
Thompson was neck-and-neck with fellow incumbent candidate and longtime board member Rohrbach, who received just 67 votes fewer than Thompson and took fifth place.
Rohrbach said she was incredibly proud of her last 14 years of service on the board and thanked everyone who had voted for her and supported her during her service on the board.
“It’s been a tremendous honor and I’m proud of all the work we’ve done to keep our hospital thriving,” Rohrbach said. “I wish the best of luck to those elected, and I hope they can represent the community fully and promote the hospital above all else.”
The final two candidates in the seven person race — Dr. Frank Middleton and John Luis Ramirez — earned 2,175 and 1,013 votes each, respectively. There were also 69 write-in votes in the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.