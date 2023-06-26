The Park County Land Use Plan is one step closer to completion.
Following nearly four hours of discussion on June 21, the county’s planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to certify the land, and recommend the Park County commissioners’ approval.
However, the P&Z members made their certification contingent on the commissioners’ approval of dozens of changes recommended by the commission. These changes range from minor word tweaks and grammatical corrections to rethinking minimum acreage lot sizes in the county’s agricultural overlay.
Much of the P&Z’s discussion centered on that overlay, which was instituted in the draft plan with the intention of preserving large ranches and agricultural operations in parts of the county where they’ve been historically located.
As such, the plan recommended that no property within the overlay be allowed to subdivide into lots smaller than 20 acres.
That minimum lot size caused consternation for Maryann Alquist, who lives within the proposed ag overlay, and currently has a 14.57 acre property off of Lane 16. She said she had hoped to eventually subdivide her property, and had begun to expedite the process in fear that she might soon be unable to do so.
“I don’t feel that we can be the only ones that this 20-acre minimum could drastically affect ... and I hope those like us will be considered as we move forward,” Alquist said.
Alquist wasn’t the only one to express concerns with the proposed 20-acre limit suggested. P&Z Commissioner Duncan Bonine took issue with what he saw to be an arbitrary number.
“Where did the 20-acre minimum lot size come from?” he asked. “Because I don’t see it in any of the public comments, and of all the farmers I’ve talked to, there’s not one of them that thinks ... a 20-acre lot minimum is the answer to preserving agriculture. They see it as a limitation on their private property rights.”
County planner Joy Hill said that, while the draft plan says 20 acres, it is intended as a recommendation, not a requirement. In areas of the overlay where development has already occurred, such as where the Alquists live, it would make sense to ignore the 20-acre recommendation, she said.
“Mrs. Alquist has big concerns about her property,” Hill said. “That property may be in an ag overlay, but it’s also in an area that has already been fragmented (and developed). So, in my interpretation, if you live somewhere where land has already been disturbed, that may give you the opportunity to break it down further. Has that been defined yet? No. Will it be defined? Yes. It will have to be defined during the (upcoming) regulatory process.”
P&Z members ultimately recommended the county commissioners remove the specific number, and opt for broader language that shows acreage minimums could vary based on each property’s individual circumstances.
While P&Z ultimately approved the plan, several members questioned the methods used by consultant Clarion Associates, and wondered whether the results accurately represented the wants and needs of Park County residents.
“I don’t feel like a lot of what’s proposed in here is driven by public input,” Bonine said. “So that concerns me.”
P&Z Commissioner Brian Peters agreed, saying he felt Clarion’s data could be easily skewed.
“I feel like you can take this data (collected by Clarion) and you can manipulate it to almost any answer you want,” he said. “So what does the public want in all these things? ... The original data that was gathered, I just can’t line up 100% behind it.”
Darcie White with Clarion said she stood behind the plan and felt it accurately represented the needs and wants of the people of Park County.
“What we were trying to do is take our best interpretation of what we heard in those meetings, from land owners and members of the public ... and put that down on the page,” she said. “What you’re looking at now is our best understanding and representation of what we heard.”
P&Z’s certification of the plan kicks off a 45-day public comment period before the draft can be considered by the county commissioners. The certification will begin the subsequent revision of the rules and regulations, Hill said. Now that the plan has been approved, the county will release a request for proposals for the updates.
