Andy Quick is a Cody native and, aside from college, has always lived in town. When he heard his Ward 1 representative Landon Greer wasn’t seeking reelection, he went to a few residents in the area he thought could fill the role.
“They weren’t available, so I got to thinking, ‘Maybe I should do it,’” Quick, 43, said. “I have an interest in how our community operates. I could sit back and complain, but I figured I would jump in and do my civic duty.”
The Cody High School grad is a big fan of outdoor sports and geared his associates at Northwest College and his bachelors at Western Colorado University in Gunnison to outdoor recreation. After trying out a master’s program, he switched course, returned home and opened Gradient Sports 16 years ago, in part to be able to have more gear available for one of his passions: kayaking.
Quick is unopposed for the open Ward 1 seat and is ready to start working in January alongside fellow newcomer Emily Swett and the established council members.
He has projects big and small he’d like to see happen, but Quick also knows he’ll help work through a severe budget crisis brought on by COVID-19 and the ensuing public health restrictions that have led to lower city revenue.
He said for that reason he’s a supporter of the general-purpose 1-cent sales tax and hopes to see it pass as it will give the city more ability to do needed projects around town.
“It would give us more options, allow us to do infrastructure projects that need to be done,” Quick said.
Beyond the necessities, he has a broader vision for the community, focused on greater accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians.
As someone who’s made his living off of the river, he’d like to connect the Shoshone more to downtown, such as by linking up the river trail.
He’d also like to see more sidewalks built around town to allow people to walk more, and especially to allow children to walk to and from school easier. The general-purpose tax would allow that in the form of 50-50 matching on projects for sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
Quick said he’s pleased with the list of projects the city proposed if the tax passes.
“I think those are worthwhile projects, that I think will garner more support if it has a specific purpose,” he said. “Times are changing, if we want to continue to have the services we’ve grown accustomed to, we’ll have to figure out another way of funding those.”
