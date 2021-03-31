Amy Kopperud McCormick asked her 14-year-old daughter why art class was important to her.
“She said the No. 1 thing was that she could show her creativity and not be judged for it,” McCormick said.
McCormick is a Casper elementary art teacher and the head of the Wyoming Art Education Association. She says art education is about more than watercolors and pinch pots.
“Art very importantly teaches children that problems can have more than one solution, that questions can have more than one answer,” McCormick said. “It isn’t about holiday crafts. Students are learning about habits of mind. They’re engaging with different materials and developing multiple solutions. They’re learning expression, reflection, how to engage and persist through the problem.”
It’s a sentiment shared by other art educators throughout the state and the nation. The skills of creative problem-solving transfer into other subjects, and the ability to think critically is an important trait in the job market.
“With art, you get a more creative application of ideas,” said Elaine DeBuhr, who heads the arts and humanities departments at Northwest College. “Employers, when they talk about the skills they really appreciate, that’s one of the skills they talk about.”
In New York City, some police precincts have started taking their future detectives to art museums to practice their observation skills, DeBuhr said. Observation is one of the skills students learn in art class, and their creativity and willingness to take risks is at its peak early on in elementary school.
“The beautiful thing about elementary art is it gives kids the opportunity to create when they’re still vulnerable,” said Abi Paytoe Gbayee, a middle school art teacher in Albany County. “Ask kindergartners if they’re an artist or artistic. Every one will put their hands up. They haven’t been taught they’re not good at it yet.”
That willingness to take risks, coupled with the simple nature of crafting art – it invites collaboration and forces movement – reaches students who may otherwise struggle in lecture-based classes. Older students who are involved in classes like art or career and technical education courses at the high school level frequently say those courses are the reason they come to school, and those classes can often be ways to help solidify advanced concepts that may not make sense in a lecture class.
Even at the elementary level, courses like art that invite students to think about problems in a different way can get them excited about school. That will spread to other classes, DeBuhr said.
“If you can maintain that enthusiasm and excitement and help them not feel so alienated, if they feel connected to school from the get-go, it just establishes their competence and their happiness and enthusiasm for school,” she said.
All agree art education is key to a well-rounded student.
“You find the whole child through art education,” McCormick said. “The child finds themselves, too.”
