A discussion on bears will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo Bill State Park’s Shreve Lodge on US 14-16-20 W off of Lakeside Road.
State park staff will team up with Wyoming Game and Fish to task about grizzly and black bears’ lives and habits. They’ll also discuss how to avoid conflict with bears while still enjoying nature and the surrounding areas where these bears call home. Day use fees will be required to attend this event.
For more information about the program, contact Buffalo Bill State Park at (307) 587-9227.
