After nearly 21 years working at First Bank of Wyoming, Ty Nelson — the bank’s president — knows what to expect when news of a national banking crisis breaks: customers will take some cash out, and maybe even close their accounts.
But when news broke last month of the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — the second- and third-largest bank failures in the history of the United States, respectively — the trend didn’t hold true, he said.
“We did have a few customers take some cash out, but overall our deposits actually grew after this happened,” Nelson said.
The message from customers was clear, he added.
“It shows that they see our bank, and Wyoming’s community banks in general, as a source of strength in the community,” Nelson said. “Even if they don’t understand everything that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank, they understand that we have a very different business model and so they aren’t worried when they hear this sort of news.”
Dusty Schutzman, charter president with Pinnacle Bank, agreed.
“When we get calls from customers, we’re letting them know we’re a diversified bank, and we haven’t made the same mistakes that Silicon Valley Bank made,” he said. “From my perspective, our bank — and all of our local banks — are as strong as they’ve ever been.”
Upon the announcement by bank executives of an attempt to raise capital on March 10, a bank run occurred at Silicon Valley Bank — headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif. — causing it to collapse and be seized by regulators that day.
Two days later, Signature Bank — a bank headquartered in New York City that frequently did business with cryptocurrency firms — was closed by regulators due to the risk of imminent failure of Signature’s banking system.
Nelson said both banks had a “very narrow customer base,” with Silicon Valley focusing on high-tech and venture capital businesses and Signature focusing on big law firms and commercial real estate businesses.
“They had no diversity in their customer bases,” he said. “They put all their eggs in one basket, which is high risk, and can be high reward, just not in this case.”
Schutzman agreed.
“If you read up on Silicon Valley Bank, you’ll see that they worked with a lot of startup companies, which is a risky business model,” he said. “In the end, their returns were much less than their investments.”
Nelson said he saw the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature as “isolated incidents,” anomalies that don’t reflect the state of the nation’s larger banking system.
“I believe the banking system overall is in very good condition,” he said. “I believe what we saw in March were isolated incidents with highly concentrated, specialized banks. Overall, there is more capital and better asset quality than I’ve ever seen. That doesn’t mean some banks don’t take too many risks, but I think their failure is the exception, not the rule.”
Both Nelson and Schutzman said the diverse customer bases and local focus of Cody’s community banks differentiate them from the Silicon Valley and Signature banks, and that community trust in the banks remains as high as it ever was.
“We’re strong and stable, because we’re staying true to our roots and never wavering,” Schutzman said. “We’re going to continue doing what we’ve been doing for decades, because it has been proven to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.