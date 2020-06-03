The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell below 200 Wednesday as recoveries far outnumbered new cases, according to the Department of Health.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said two new cases were reported during the day — one in Fremont County and one in Sweetwater — while recoveries among those with laboratory-confirmed cases and with probable cases increased by 22 to total 714.
The numbers showed Wyoming had 186 active cases, including 144 among those with confirmed cases and 42 among those with probable cases.
The department said as of Wednesday, 703 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus had been seen in Wyoming since the virus was first detected in the state in mid-March.
Fremont County had 253 cases; Laramie County had 122 cases; Teton County had 69 cases; Natrona had 65 cases; Washakie County had 32 cases; Albany and Sweetwater had 23; Campbell has 18; Converse and Johnson had 14; Sheridan had 12; Lincoln had 11; Uinta had 10; Carbon had nine; Hot Springs had eight; Big Horn and Crook had five; Goshen had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston counties all had one case each.
The number of probable cases on Wednesday stood at 212. Probable cases are defined as those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of the illness, but has not been tested for it.
