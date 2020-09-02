The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction remains closed but will likely reopen within a week, Yellowstone National Park staff said Tuesday night.
The road is closed due to a gasoline spill from an overturned tandem trailer on a commercial motor vehicle.
The Park will reopen the road once the cleanup effort is finished and the road is repaired.
A large hole in the road was excavated to locate the extent of the spilled gasoline, remove the contaminated soil and ensure cleanup. The hole is 100 feet wide by 100 feet long by 10 feet deep.
Excavated materials contaminated with gasoline will be removed from the Park and disposed of at an appropriate facility.
The Park is coordinating with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality on cleanup efforts.
This is the largest roadside fuel spill in Yellowstone in nearly 20 years.
Due to the prolonged road closure between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction, consider alternate routes.
Currently, Mud Volcano is only accessible from the north and Fishing Bridge Junction is only accessible from the south and from the East Entrance.
