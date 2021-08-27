A Cody High School student has died and the school district is providing support and counseling for students, staff and the community.
In a email sent to parents midday Friday, interim superintendent Tim Foley said administration was made aware Friday morning that a student had passed away.
“Cody High School staff are handling the situation in a calm and compassionate manner,” Foley wrote. “Park County School District No 6 Crisis Intervention Team members are available and will provide support and counseling for students, parents, teachers, staff, and community members for as long as is needed.
“The district expresses our deepest condolences to the family during this very difficult time.”
This did not occur at school. The student had attended the first two days of school.
If you have any concerns or questions, contact the district office at (307) 587-4283.
