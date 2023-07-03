Cody Regional Health is expecting to make a profit this year — albeit a small one.
With proposed revenues of $117.89 million and proposed expenses of $117.66 million, CRH is currently expecting to see a net of just $226,172 or a profit margin of 0.2%, said CEO Doug McMillan.
The hospital’s budget was unanimously approved by the CRH board on June 28.
Board chair Ty Nelson said the budget was “conservative but realistic” and — in light of budget shortfalls faced by hospitals across the country — provided a fairly positive view of the future for Cody Regional Health.
“A 0.2% operating budget is not good, but ... nationally, it’s not bad,” he said. “There’s a real issue in health care right now, in hospitals both big and small.”
The hospital’s anticipated, small profit margin is a trend seen across the state and the country, McMillan said. A June 2023 report from Becker’s Hospital Review showed that, nationwide, profit margins at hospitals were at an average of just 0.4% in March and April. A Minnesota health care system recently said its profit margins could hit as low as -8%, according to Becker’s.
The low profit margins across the country are due to a variety of factors including ongoing increases in expenses — including high nursing labor costs — and rising levels of bad debt and charity care, according to Becker’s. The latter is expected to continue to increase in the coming months, as 17 million people no longer have access to Medicaid, due to policy changes enacted after the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency.
Nelson said roughly 60 hospitals across the country had closed in the last year because of financial losses. While he doesn’t see that in Cody Regional Health’s immediate future, Nelson expressed concern about how long the hospital could survive on such slim margins.
“A 0.2% operating margin — obviously that’s not sustainable,” Nelson said. “... I don’t know how to get ourselves out of this hole on the operating side. I mean, it’s scary.”
Chief Financial Officer Hannah McRae said CRH would have to focus on what it could control — namely “maximizing revenues.”
“We just continue to look at various outpatient strategies like we did with (the recently opened clinic in) Basin,” she said. “I think that’s going to be key. We need to continue to look at revenue enhancements, contract management and modeling our payers.
“We have a lot of opportunity there. If we can get our payers (such as Medicare and Medicaid) to pay us what they actually should be paying, that’s our operating margin right there.”
Among CRH’s anticipated $117.66 million in expenses is a roughly $770,000 investment in “market adjustment” increases to employee base wages, McRae said. While not every employee will receive that increase this year, some could see as much as 10%, Human Resources Officer Richard Smith said.
The raises were determined by comparing CRH employees’ pay to the average rates across the country, he said. If their wage is lower than average, employees will receive a raise to get them on a comparable pay scale. Those currently receiving average or above-average pay will not be getting a raise.
McRae said this increase was a relatively cost-effective way to ensure that employees are being compensated fairly.
“Last year, everyone got an increase of a minimum of 3%, regardless of whether they were in market or out of market, because of inflation,” she said. “... That was a hefty expense increase for the hospital. So this was a different way of looking at it that still gets anybody who is out of the market back in.”
The increases to base wages will go into effect in the pay period beginning July 2, Smith said. The hospital has also budgeted for a 2% merit increase to employee wages later this year.
In addition to the operating budget, the CRH board also approved a $4.93 million capital improvements budget, McRae said. The hospital prioritized capital projects that had impacts on patient safety and replaced outdated equipment, she said. Projects will range from air handler upgrades to the construction of a linear accelerator vault, which provides external-beam radiation for cancer treatment.
Fantastic leadership at the hospital!
