Earlier in the spring, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation was not expecting to deal with a full Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
In fact, extreme drought conditions had people worried about whether there would be enough water to send into the lower Shoshone River for irrigation and recreation needs.
However, the recent wet weather has altered that prognosis.
Buffalo Bill is currently at 594,000 acre feet or 92% full, with the current release at 4,500 cubic feet per second as measured at the Cody River gauge.
On June 16 BuRec submitted an order to raise the flow from 4,000 to 4,500 cfs.
“In April and May we weren’t anticipating that Buffalo Bill would fill,” said Bryson Jones, public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Reclamation. “The precipitation we received since Memorial Day weekend has boosted our overall water supply and we are now planning on Buffalo Bill filling.”
He said the bureau will be making several adjustments over the next three weeks to the outflows, either up or down, based on runoff conditions.
The rain that has wreaked havoc in the region, temporarily closing Yellowstone and flooding towns, has also brought the region out of its extreme drought.
Most of Park County has been lowered two levels in the drought monitor classification in just the last month to abnormally dry, which is the least severe drought condition.
River users can check river conditions before heading out in order to exercise caution around fast-moving water. Current river and reservoir conditions can be found at usbr.gov/gp/hydromet/teacup_hourly_bh.html. Changes to reservoir releases will be posted at usbr.gov/gp/woc/indexwy.html.
