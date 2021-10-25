The Cody Auditorium can once again host events that include alcohol.
Recently, city staff met with Fire Marshal Sam Wilde, who determined that with certain conditions either in place or planned, the city could prepare to once again begin renting out the building to all events, including those where alcohol is served.
“We have met all guidelines,” city administrator Barry Cook said.
He added the sprinkler system would need to be installed by September 2022.
The city will also have to ensure one organizer at each event is identified as being in charge of ensuring fire safety.
On Sept. 21, city council members voted to set aside $150,000 in federal COVID funds from the American Rescue Act to install a sprinkler system and a new sound system.
Cook said Wilde had agreed to grant the city a waiver again allow events with alcohol at the Cody Auditorium once there’s a timeline established for the sprinkler project.
Cook had said early in the year that funding to add the system was not available as it had been budgeted to come from the revenue the general purpose sales tax generated if it had passed in 2020.
A number of organizations then found new venues that allowed alcohol for their events. A representative from the Soroptimist Club had implored city council during the summer budget process to add a fire suppression system to allow the auditorium to be the complete venue it’s been for decades.
The facility, built in 1941, has other maintenance issues that are also being tackled by the city. Cook said there were no issues that rose to the level of structural integrity.
This summer the city received the first roughly $850,000 it’s expected to receive from the Biden Administration’s round of COVID funding in the spring.
