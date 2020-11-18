In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Cody Regional Health will close its drive-thru testing site on Thursday, Nov. 26.
The site, which is at the rodeo grounds, will open at 8 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday next week as it normally would. CRH offers testing Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the week at its drive-thru site for $25 each until tests are gone.
