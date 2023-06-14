06112023-Temple-SD1.jpg
Signs asking the Cody Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to be relocated from its current proposed location on Skyline Drive line Skyline on June 13, 2023. Cody Planning and Zoning will consider the new temple plan during a June 15 public hearing.

On Skyline Drive, west from its intersection with 11th Street, yard signs saying “Relocate the Temple” have appeared on many front lawns. Yet a recent analysis of the proposed LDS building from city planner Todd Stowell ends with an endorsement of the project.

