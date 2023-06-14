On Skyline Drive, west from its intersection with 11th Street, yard signs saying “Relocate the Temple” have appeared on many front lawns. Yet a recent analysis of the proposed LDS building from city planner Todd Stowell ends with an endorsement of the project.
The homeowners object to placing the Cody Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in an irrigated pasture about a mile from the 11th Street intersection. It’s the subject of a public hearing before the city’s planning and zoning board at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Cody Auditorium.
Because the proposed site falls in a rural residential zone, the applicant is requesting a conditional use permit to construct the temple and auxiliary building along with a special exemption to exceed the 30-foot height limit.
In preparation for the hearing, Stowell assembled a 42-page report for the board, disclosing his LDS affiliation and concluding with a recommendation for approval. However, two opponents found many flaws with the document, which they shared during an interview June 13.
To opponents Colin Pitet and Terry Skinner, the report showed partiality, contained inappropriate comparisons, ignored Cody Master Plan goals, had an incomplete assessment of traffic and lighting impacts and miscalculated the height of the building.
“The planner shouldn’t advocate solely for the applicant; he should represent the city too,” Pitet said.
“And the constituents,” Skinner added, “to protect the people.”
Pitet said he had reviewed reports by Stowell about other projects and found that this one differed by focusing on defending the application rather than looking at it from the city’s and residents’ points of view. Its narrative indicated a lack of objectivity, he said, and many points made by the opposition were rejected.
In reviewing previous staff reports written by Stowell, Skinner said he found some that mentioned lighting issues and recommended “down-lighting” to retain the standard advocated by former Mayor Nancy Brown to protect “dark night skies.” For example, the Hampton Inn complied with a request to reduce its outdoor lighting, Skinner said.
“Then he (Stowell) dismisses the (impact of the) proposed lighting around the temple,” Skinner said, although the exterior illumination will extend up to the building’s 101-foot top.
The report compared the proposed lighting to that of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, which Pitet described as “preposterous.” It also compared the temple’s use to activities at the golf course, ballfields and city parks, which Skinner described as “not fair” since their events are summer-only, not 24/7.
The opponents also took issue with the report’s conclusion that the temple’s height will be 26 feet and thus not exceed the 30-foot limit, based on “contorted explanations” that ignore the other 75 feet, Skinner said.
“The height report is deceptively misleading,” he added. Further, above the first 30 feet of the building up to the spire’s top are an estimated 20,000 square feet of space or the equivalent of 245 single-car garages, Skinner said.
In the section on traffic, Stowell’s report noted the potential for 42 houses on the temple’s 4.7 acres and their impact on traffic, which Pitet interpreted as “almost a veiled threat.” Yet the analysis neglected to mention that other high-traffic areas in town have multiple exit points, unlike dead-end Skyline Drive, Skinner said.
“There’s one way in and one way out,” he noted.
Pitet said other temples, such as those in Afton and Casper, are accessed from four-lane roads, and wondered why the same couldn’t be true here.
“What makes Cody so different that its residents aren’t afforded the same deference … ?” he asked. “That’s been shocking to me.”
As to the Cody Master Plan, it’s basically dismissed in Stowell’s report “as a guide,” said Skinner, adding that city and state statutes empower a master plan as law. He cited “Principle 3.1.b. Existing Neighborhoods. Protect the existing character in stable residential areas. New residential, office, commercial, or industrial development that is not in harmony with the existing or desired future character of these neighborhoods should be discouraged.”
Based on this and other reasons, Skinner said he believes the temple does not belong on Skyline Drive.
“This is not an appropriate site, and it should be relocated,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.