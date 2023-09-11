Although their app was introduced three years ago,Tim Foley, assistant superintendent of Park County School District 6 in Cody, wants parents and families of students to know that the Cody schools’ app is continuing to evolve and expand its benefits to the community.
Foley said the app received a “soft roll-out” in the spring of 2020, before being more fully promoted that following fall, and ever since, it’s supplied a live feed from the school district and its individual schools, so they can send out news, schedules and announcements of changes, all in sync with the district’s website and its schools’ webpages.
Foley explained that the district obtained the app from a company called Apptegy, which specializes in serving the particular social media needs of schools, and the feature he touted as key is the app’s functionality, for both the school district and the surrounding community with whom it’s seeking to communicate.
“It doesn’t just feed folks a scaled-down version of our website,” Foley said. “It’s a true app.”
Foley recalled that, from 2017 through 2018, the district had weighed its options between two different vendors, and in the district’s estimation, the one vendor simply “didn’t live up to our needs” in terms of mass notifications.
“We needed to send out messages to all of our stakeholders, all at once,” Foley said. “And this app allows us to do that more efficiently, because rather than copy-pasting the same message into Facebook and Instagram and so on, a single dashboard enables us to push those notifications through all our social media channels simultaneously.”
Foley asserted such total coverage has become especially essential in light of data showing that an ever-increasing number of Americans are obtaining their online information primarily through their mobile devices, rather than their desktop computers.
Foley acknowledged there have been some issues with integration across platforms, and even conceded that X, the app formerly known as Twitter, has been a lower priority for the district, although with the latter, he cited lower levels of usership and engagement with what was Twitter by the local community.
Foley also admitted that certain lessons on how to use the app have required a bit of trial and error on the district’s part, since depending on which cellular service carriers people employ, the app has truncated some text messages in an inconvenient manner.
“What we found was that some of the texts we sent out, if they were too long, were being split up into two parts,” Foley said. “That got confusing for a few of our recipients, when the second part of the text would arrive on their devices before the first part. To avoid that, we’ve tailored our writing to be informative but brief, within certain character lengths, and to direct our users to the sources of our news and updates.”
One lingering glitch that Foley advised users to be mindful of is that Facebook doesn’t reflect edits made to the app’s notifications, “so if a message gets sent out, but turns out to have a typo or some other error, and we edit that message, what the app posted on your Facebook feed won’t be updated.”
The Cody schools app is available on the front page of the park6.org website, through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.