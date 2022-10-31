Cody Regional Health’s emergency medical services will take flight — quite literally — starting in spring 2023.
CRH CEO Doug McMillan said the new program would be a major investment, but said he believed it’s well worthwhile.
“We feel we can reduce response time from liftoff to arrival at the scene substantially with this program,” he said. “We can reduce cost to the patient substantially and increase quality (of care) as well. I think this is a very good thing anyway you look at it.”
During its Oct. 26 board meeting, the West Park Hospital District Board of Trustees approved investing up to $800,000 in a new air service for patients. The service will be offered in collaboration with SCL Health/St. Vincent’s Healthcare and its HELP Flight service.
The new service will be the only hospital-owned EMS flight program in Wyoming, McMillan said.
Dr. Kirk Bollinger, EMS director, said the new agreement was a chance for Cody Regional Health to provide a pioneering service to the Big Horn Basin.
“We’ve been the first in the state for a lot of things,” Bollinger said of his EMS team. “I think this is the next first for us. I think it’s a great opportunity we ought to look at.”
Bollinger said the concept of a local flight service has been discussed off and on since 2014, with the conversations happening with SCL Health happening over the last year-and-a-half.
Currently, the hospital uses private contractors when patients need to be transferred by air to other hospitals, said CRH Chief Clinical Officer Keith Ungrund. However, these services are often unreliable and expensive, he said.
“We’ve had challenges with private service with quality of care, and we’ve had problems with availability and response times,” Ungrund said. “All those private services are for-profit and managed outside of Wyoming. We think we can offer something better and feel this is the right time for the program.”
Based on HELP Flight’s current rates, Ungrund said he also expected a flight to Billings to cost patients roughly $30,000 less than private services charge.
Heather Staley, SCL’s EMS flight trauma service line director in Billings, said HELP Flight would provide quality care for local residents. HELP Flight has been operating out of St. Vincent’s Healthcare since 1979, she said.
“We’re able to put a nurse and a paramedic on all those flights with our pilots,” Staley said. “We’re able to … make sure we provide the best care to our patients at the time they need it the most. We want to provide that hospital level of care for patients wherever they are. It’s really important to think about the quality of care as well as the cost of care, and HELP Flight has been doing both successfully with a controlled cost for patients for a long time.”
The service also offers specialty teams for high-risk patients, including obstetrical patients, in need of special care, Staley said.
In addition to the improved care for patients, the new service will also serve as a positive economic boon, creating roughly 18 new full-time equivalent employees, Ungrund said. Most of these individuals — with the exception of pilots and dispatch center staff — will be employees of Cody Regional Health, McMillan said.
“They’ll have full-time jobs here with benefits,” Ungrund said. “It’s good to have those jobs go to local people rather than outside agencies.”
Under the operational agreement approved Oct. 26, Cody Regional Health will own between 29% and 40% of the new service, with SCL owning no less than 51%, McMillan said.
McMillan said he hopes to find other regional hospitals willing to purchase smaller shares of the service. The buy-in by other hospitals will determine how much CRH ultimately pays, although he is currently expecting the total investment to be no less than $580,000 and no more than $800,000.
