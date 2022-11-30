The U.S. Senate successfully passed the Respect for Marriage Act — a bill requiring all states to recognize legal same-sex marriages — on a 61-36 vote Tuesday, Nov. 29. The bill divided Wyoming’s delegation with Sen. Cynthia Lummis for it and Sen. John Barrasso against it.
The bill’s successful passage through the Senate is of concern for some Cody religious leaders — four of whom signed a letter from the Wyoming Pastors Network last week asking Lummis to “reverse course” on her support of the bill and support an amendment from Utah Sen. Mike Lee designed to protect religious liberties.
Lummis ultimately voted in favor of the act, but also supported Lee’s amendment Tuesday. Lee’s amendment, along with two other amendments designed to protect religious liberties, were defeated prior to the bill’s final approval.
Among the signatories of last week’s letter to Lummis was Kenny Lee, pastor emeritus with the pastors network and a former longtime pastor of Cody Foursquare Church. Lee, who currently owns and operates the Cowtown Candy Company, said he chose to speak out about the issue due to concerns about how the bill could impact the religious liberties of those who disagree with same-sex marriage.
“I thought the letter was important because we often sign things into law without understanding the full ramifications of those decisions,” pastor-emeritus Lee said. “I think it’s important that we take our time to walk through these sorts of things.”
Opponents of the Respect for Marriage Act have expressed concern about how the passage of the bill could negatively impact churches, businesses and individuals with a traditional view of marriage.
In a Fox News editorial explaining his amendment, Sen. Lee said “under the RFMA’s current language, many religious schools, faith-based organizations and other nonprofit entities adhering to traditional views of marriage would be at risk of losing tax-exempt status and access to a wide range of federal programs. Many small businesses would also be affected. For example, wedding vendors would be subjected to endless lawsuits and harassment based solely on their beliefs.”
Pastor-emeritus Lee said he shared many of the Senator’s fears.
“As a businessman, I’m concerned that this could be used against anyone who disagrees with same-sex marriage,” Lee said. “Without the amendment, I think it could set a dangerous precedent. That’s why I signed my name to the letter.”
Pastor-emeritus Lee was one of four Cody religious leaders to sign the letter to Lummis last week. Joining him were Jesse Fowler, an elder at Christian Missionary Alliance Church; Kenneth Mars, a pastor at Christ the King Lutheran Church; and Don Thomas, a pastor at Redeeming Grace Church in Cody and Trinity Bible Church in Powell.
Thomas said that, while he was concerned about how the act could impact religious freedoms, he signed the letter to Lummis in order to advocate for the biblical view of marriage: that it is between one man and one woman and that it is essential to the welfare and continuance of society.
“I’m generally not a big fan of the church being politically active,” Thomas said. “We are here to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ and not to get involved in politics. But at the same time, I think there are political issues that touch on who we are and what we do as believers, and this is definitely one of those. The Bible tells us marriage was something created by God, and it was designed to be one man and one woman for life. When society comes in and tries to redefine what God has already defined, it is time for us to get proactive.”
Thomas said his signature “represented my own personal convictions” and did not necessarily represent the opinions of his entire congregation. He said he understood his position may not be supported by everyone, even within his own church, but he still believes he was right to stand up for the biblical view of marriage.
“There will always be people who will be critical of me or a decision I make,” Thomas said. “But as long as I am standing on the side of truth, that is a good place to be.”
The Respect for Marriage Act would require states that ban same-sex marriages to recognize legal same-sex marriages from other states, in the event the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell V. Hodges ruling, in which the court ruled that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples, is overturned. It would also protect interracial marriages by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”
Although the bill passed a major hurdle in its Senate approval Tuesday, it still has to go back to the House, where a version of the bill passed earlier this summer, for a concurrence vote. If the House passes the bill, the Respect for Marriage Act will go to the desk of President Joe Biden for consideration.
