In early September, soon after the terrorist bombing attacks at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. soldiers, including one from Jackson, staff at The Irma began setting up a memorial.
It started with manager Dar Inwood, a Vietnam War veteran, and some other hotel staff members putting out shot glasses in front of the names of the 13 to honor their sacrifice.
Inwood said he was frustrated with how the situation unfolded, the withdrawal feeling too similar to that in Vietnam.
Co-owner Mike Darby said then a staff member put out a call on Facebook for people to donate combat boots.
“We had our first pair 20 minutes later,” he said. “By the next day we had more than we needed.”
Then people began putting cash in the boots. People donated so much the money had to be emptied to make space. On Oct. 19, Darby donated the nearly $4,000 raised, along with a $4,000 match from the business, to the local nonprofit Downrange Warriors.
Todd Bray, co-founder of the organization that seeks to assist veterans in crisis and improve mental health, said the funds could be a huge help in fulfilling the organization’s goal of trying new therapies to further assist vets.
“What a tribute,” Bray said. “It can allow us to get deeply involved in new therapies.”
It’s also more money to send vets for free to an out-of-area hospital to try a promising therapy or to participate in the Mighty Oaks intensive therapy program in California for combat vets.
Additionally, it helps with local veteran-led programs such as Reboot Recovery.
Darby said it was a surprisingly generous sign of what people can do, whether they’re locals or visiting from all over the country.
“It was so heartwarming,” he said. “Tourists would take video of it. Former servicemen would salute.”
