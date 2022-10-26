A week after fielding concerns and complaints from the Park County Commissioners, Cody Shooting Complex President Otis Smith received a very different reaction during a shooting complex executive board meeting Oct. 25.
During the hour-and-a-half session, Smith heard positive feedback from numerous board members and users of the facility. They praised him for his work at the complex, despite recent concerns voiced by the commissioners.
“Otis has done more for this club than I can think about anyone ever doing,” Dean Blackwell said. “He’s done everything he could to make this a place where anybody could come out and enjoy this facility. So if you have anything bad to say about this man, you better learn that you’re wrong.”
“I have been on the board with Otis since the beginning and watched him … emotionally and physically put himself into this club, and what the wishes of the members are,” secretary Katie Brass said. “... I stand here in total support of Otis and what he has done in the years he has been president.”
The meeting was attended by roughly 35 individuals. In total, the shooting complex has roughly 600 families with memberships, Smith said.
The county commissioners, including the board’s liaison Lloyd Thiel, were not present at the meeting. Thiel and the board’s former commissioner liaison Lee Livingston, who had voiced many concerns about Smith’s leadership during the Oct. 18 commissioners’ meeting, both told the Enterprise they had not been notified of the meeting.
The gathering provided Smith and other board members with a chance to address some of the concerns raised by the commissioners, namely that the board was proceeding with changes to its newly acquired property before a new special use permit and lease, addressing potential safety concerns, could be approved. Board member Mike Schnell said the board was not used to having to work through county regulations, as no restrictions are placed on the currently leased property. The board is used to taking action immediately, he said, and assumed it could do much the same with the newly acquired property.
“I have to say part of the problem was our ignorance,” Schnell said. “We’ve never had to do, in 30 years, any kinds of forms or paperwork. When we saw something that needed to be done and we had the money, we went and did it. We’ve always been kind of a ‘go get it done’ type of outfit, and now we’ve found we need to meet with planning and zoning and submit detailed diagrams of what is going to take place. We don’t have any problem with that. We just needed to know and educate ourselves.”
In his statement read at the beginning of the meeting, Smith said the commissioners were to blame for not conveying the need for a special use permit.
“The commissioners never stated to any board member at any time that a SUP was needed for improvement, so therefore we went forward not knowing the rules,” Smith said. “This failure falls on the commissioners.”
Smith also had a chance to address concerns from commissioners that he used a county grader to work on a proposed archery range on the new property. He said the grader was used on the currently leased complex property and not the new acquisition. During their Oct. 18 meeting, the commissioners said they had GPS data proving otherwise.
In a conversation with the Cody Enterprise last week, commissioners’ chair Dossie Overfield said the grader incident was the latest in a series of “miscommunications” between the commissioners and Smith.
Another such miscommunication involved a fencing issue in 2021 when Smith placed a fence — intended to protect the public from the “firing line” at the complex — across a public two-track road. While the road passes through shooting complex property, it was understood by the public and Bureau of Land Management the road would remain open to the public. The fence was eventually moved to alleviate the concerns, Overfield said.
The commissioners’ concerns about Smith come as the county is working on developing a new lease and special use permit for the shooting complex property. In 2021, the complex received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for a 228-acre expansion that will nearly double its land to the east and south. Through developing a new lease and special use permit, the county is working to address potential safety concerns to the community, including those using the nearby Outlaw Trails system, Overfield said.
The county is working on a new lease agreement, which will go into effect when the current lease expires in a year, Smith said, while the board is working with planning and zoning on a special use permit.
