Cody Regional Health is implementing a new wage structure with a minimum wage above $15/hour and is reviewing possible charge increases.
The West Park Hospital District Board of Trustess announced on Wednesday, June 29, that their new wage structure, which includes a $15.19/hour minimum wage for entry level positions, is set to start on July 17.
“It allows us to be more competitive in pay grades,” said Dick Smith, human resources officer.
The salary increase will add $1.3 million to the 2023 fiscal year budget, according to chief financial officer Hannah McRae.
McRae announced that no charge increases were budgeted for 2023, but they will be reviewed.
“We’ll compare ourselves to regional hospitals to look at where our charges are,” McRae said. “And we’ll make a decision from there.”
Trustee Glenn Nielson supported the budget, but with reservations.
“The cost of medical services is increasing at an unsustainable rate for the public,” he said. “I know you have got to be competitive [and] retain staff ... but it is a concern that we end up having to raise prices to cover these decisions.”
The board passed the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Chief executive officer Doug McMillan detailed several goals CRH has for fiscal year 2023 as part of its management action plan.
One such goal includes expanding the virtual health program and expanding access to specialty care, which includes oncology, orthopedics, obstetrics and cardiology.
McMillan also said CRH would like to expand occupational medicine programs.
“We’ve identified a potential partner ... so we’re excited about possibly expanding and developing occupational health in Cody,” McMillan said.
The board approved the 2023 management action plan.
After discussion about new business, three members of the public spoke to the board.
Rebecca Stevens told the board about the long-term treatment her mother received in 2020.
During Covid-19 lockdowns, Stevens said she was never notified of her mother’s condition by CRH staff. As her mother stayed in the same clothes for days and was “utterly confused” because of Alzheimer’s Disease, Stevens said, “we were left in total darkness.”
“I know Covid was challenging, and the board did the very best you could ... but I am saying you are lacking in the human component,” Stevens said. “The front line workers are lovely, but management is poor.”
A second member of the public who is a 10-year resident of Cody, described her experience with customer service as belligerent, embarrassing and lacking in compassion. She asked the board to consider implementing customer service training.
Kathy McDonald, a Cody resident and past CRH volunteer, said she received a hospital bill a year-and-a-half after her mother passed away and told the board she agreed that CRH’s customer service was lacking.
“A lot of people don’t have training and don’t have compassion,” McDonald said. “I want us to be able to provide the best health care we all need.”
After the three women who gave their input left, the board addressed their concerns.
“We dig into every case. We will dig into our customer service,” McRae said. “But at the end of the day, we could all do better.”
McMillan said CRH “fell short” in these instances.
“We want patients’ experience to exceed expectations,” he said. “We fell short and that concerns me.”
“This is a learning opportunity,” McMillan added. “Customer service is huge ... now that we’ve identified areas, we’ll work to change.”
