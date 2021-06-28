Not long after an investigation revealed no invasive mussels had spread from aquarium moss balls to Wyoming waters, a Yellowstone National Park boat inspector stopped another possible invasion.
A Yellowstone aquatic invasive species boat inspector found quagga mussels June 17 on a visitor’s boat during a routine AIS inspection at Grant Village, according to a Park news release. The inspector stopped the contaminated boat from launching.
Detection of the mussels prevented a major potential release of this highly invasive species into Yellowstone waters. If released into Park waters, AIS can cause catastrophic changes to the ecosystem.
Quagga mussels are one of many AIS that pose a grave risk to the ecology, recreation and economy of the park and beyond.
During the 2021 state legislative session, committee meetings were held to determine the potential impacts to the state, not least of which is the possible hit to tourism if waterways had to be restricted for long periods to deal with mussels if they were to get in the water.
“Preventing the release of AIS is critical because control and removal after they become established in a watershed is usually impossible and efforts to reduce their impact can be extremely expensive,” a Park spokesperson said in a statement.
To prevent the spread of AIS, Park inspectors examine all boats, kayaks, canoes and float tubes before visitors can launch them in the water. Boats with ballast tanks are not permitted to launch within the Park.
Watercraft that arrive dirty or with standing water are subject to decontamination as some of these species are microscopic. Watercraft that cannot be properly decontaminated will be prohibited from launching.
Boaters who plan to use their own boat or angler float tube in the Park will need a permit and an AIS inspection. People can speed up the inspection process by arriving with a boat that is clean, drained and dry. Clean, drain and dry equipment before visiting the park.
All fishing equipment and foot gear, regardless of material, can carry AIS. Boaters should clean, drain and dry gear and not move water or organisms from one water body into another. Footgear with absorbent felt or other fibrous material on the soles are prohibited while fishing in Yellowstone.
“I commend the Yellowstone AIS inspection team for their efforts at preventing the introduction of this dangerous aquatic invasive,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “It’s critical the public continues to partner with us to do their part to prevent the spread of AIS in Yellowstone waterways.”
