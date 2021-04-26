If the Cody City Council’s recent approvals are an indication, summer events look to be relatively back to normal.
“The last two meetings have really been about approving all these events,” Mayor Matt Hall said. “Everybody’s getting dialed up.”
The increase in requests for summer activities – not to mention events going on now – dovetails with more people being vaccinated. As evidence, a Thursday vaccine clinic was going on in the main Cody Auditorium while the Cody Club Room hosted public input for a downtown revitalization plan.
“With more people vaccinated, hopefully more people are able to gather and give input,” Hall said.
Plans for summer gatherings at this point are mostly on track.
Concerts in the Park are planned once again along with a beer garden.
So too is the summer car show in City Park that was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Organizer Ken Posey said at a recent meeting he expected this summer’s show to be bigger than ever as people are excited to have big, fun events return as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.