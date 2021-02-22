Cody resident Fred Doane was stuck on Road 18 off the Powell Highway for nearly four hours on Sunday after drifting snow caused by high winds made it impassable.
“For me, it was quite an adventure,” he said.
After hours of waiting, Doane said a man in a tractor helped him remove his 2002 Oldsmobile and other vehicles stuck in the snow.
“They were very helpful,” Doane said.
His situation wasn’t unusual, as high winds piled snow drifts as high as 4 feet or more throughout Park County over the weekend and into Monday.
WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers said drifts can re-fill in a snow plow’s wake as soon as it finishes clearing a road.
“It doesn’t take long for snow to drift in behind,” he said. “It kind of closes itself.”
Stretches of rural roads were hit hardest from the gusts that measured as high as 83 MPH on the Chief Joseph Highway on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Monday morning no roads were closed, but many stretches were nearly impassable unless traveling in a high clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle. The Powell School District canceled school Monday due to the drifts.
“Some are difficult or even impossible to pass,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said.
WYO 294, which connects the Powell Highway and WYO 120 North through the Badger Basin, was particularly bad on Sunday. Beers said the road runs at a natural angle that is conducive to wind-loading and drifting. He said a few vehicles were stuck as late as 9 p.m. Sunday night.
“We were out there to make sure no one has to spend the night in their vehicle,” Beers said. “We all need to take care of each other.”
When vehicles become stuck it adds another element of difficulty for the plows attempting to clear the road because they have to maneuver around those obstacles.
A truck overturned on WYO 120 North near the Two Dot Ranch Sunday night. Cody Fire assisted WHP with traffic, as four units and 25 total personnel responded.
According to WYDOT, Wyoming Highway Patrol set up a relay near the south end of the Chapman Bench and the accident to ferry vehicles through the worst part of the blizzard.
"Otherwise, vehicles would have spun out of control and off the road like a demolition derby," said Mack Frost, who was driving the road that night. "I'm really glad they were on hand. At times, as we slowly moved ahead behind the Patrol car, you could not see the car in front of you nor the delineator posts on the side of the road."
Carisa Wood, co-owner of Eagle Recovery, said one of her employees was knocked off his feet and into the barrow ditch at Beck Lake while responding to a car that had slid off the road there.
She also said her employees Roman Yourk and Alex Sherman worked long hours to tow vehicles, and Yourk worked through the entire day Sunday and through the night until 6 a.m. Monday, before taking a short rest and then returning to his truck at 8 a.m.
Cody Police Lt. Jason Stafford said the department “had a higher call volume for alarms, power outages and road hazards, all likely caused by the wind and snow.”
Wood said her dispatch received more than 100 calls over the weekend related to people needing tows.
Even Park County Sheriff Scott Steward was not in the office Monday morning as he was snowed in at his North Fork home.
On the Willwood Dam Road, a WYDOT snow plow became temporarily stuck. Edwards also said a few county vehicles became briefly stuck during the weekend.
Beers and Edwards said their staff worked through the entire weekend and were back out again first thing Monday morning.
Other troublesome areas included the North Fork, South Fork, Diamond Basin, County Road 3DX, Lane 10, Monument Hill Road, Green Creek Road and Jim Mountain Road, where Edwards said a bulldozer is being permanently stationed for clearing efforts.
Beers recommended against all unnecessary travel until the wind died down. In whiteout conditions the road can be hard to see. Furthermore, many parts of the county, including stretches of WYO 294, are without cell phone service.
“Some people are out there just because they’re out there,” he said. “Some people make bad decisions.”
Unlike snowstorms when the visual impact is obvious, high winds can create deceiving confidence for residents who look out their window and see blue skies.
“The conditions are going to be very different out there than in front of your house,” Beers said.
Beers said the timing of intense winds shortly after a sizable snowfall created the perfect recipe for disaster on the roads. With temperatures remaining moderate, the warmth allowed the snow to adhere to the road surface and create slick and icy conditions.
“It’s a fallout battle of the storm,” Beers said. “When the wind is blowing as hard as it has been the last 24 hours, it’s winning.”
Doane eventually accepted defeat, for his vehicle at least. A law enforcement officer, who Doane said was also helpful, directed him to drive east. Doing that he came across another badly drifted road with seven to eight stuck vehicles. Doane wanted no part of it, as he knew an individual who recently had a heart attack and died while out in the snow by themselves.
“This could almost be the same thing,” he said.
He ended up leaving his car at his friend’s house and walking miles to the Powell Highway where another friend picked him up.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this story)
