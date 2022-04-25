The Park County Animal Shelter has a new executive director.
On Tuesday, the shelter announced the arrival of Amanda Munn, a Texas native who has spent her career in education.
Munn started on Monday and said her first order of business is simply to shadow shelter staff to know their duties, and then go out and meet the people of Cody.
“What I’m looking forward to is getting to know Cody, the people, the story of the animal shelter,” she said. “This shelter is like a nucleus of the town. A lot of people do reoccurring donations. This community really values this place, and I’d like to get to know the people.”
After previous director Megan McLean resigned from the position, the board of directors worked to find a strong fit for the shelter. According to a shelter release, McLean still supported the shelter through the transition.
“We look forward to working with Amanda and having her energy and skills added to our team,” outreach coordinator Jackie Hinther said.
Munn is likewise excited to get going.
“The PCAS Board of Directors have made such significant efforts to create a place where animals can obtain the highest level of care while they are in between homes,” Munn said. “I am excited to jump into the team at this time, and use my skill-set to help drive the PCAS mission forward.”
Munn’s husband moved to Cody last spring after getting a job with U.S. Fish and Wildlife. She stayed in a small community near Eagle Pass, Texas, managing four library branches.
They had four dogs and six cats while living down there, but she left five of her cats with her mother, bringing her dogs and a cat her small dog is devoted to, ever since the couple found the tiny kitten on the side of the road near where they had previously lived in Great Falls, Mont.
She said most of her animals were rescues, so she knows full well the shelter experience from the community perspective.
She also at one point would rescue horses from a slaughterhouse, rehab and rehome them.
“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” she said. “This may be a calling of mine I haven’t tapped into, so I’m very excited. Being in education, the skills you learn from teaching can work in any field. Learning to work with people has been very valuable to me.”
Munn said her role as a librarian has been in large part about advocating for the institution in a world of digital information. Naturally, reading is one of her main hobbies, along with gardening and walking her dogs.
Now she wants to focus on being an advocate of the shelter and the animals taken care of there.
“My passion to place animals in loving, caring homes is what has driven me to pursue the executive director role for PCAS,” Munn said. “I have been involved in the education sector for most of my career, but I have an unwavering love for all animals. It is serendipitous that the opportunity to work with an animal shelter has been placed in my path.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.