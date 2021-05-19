The City of Cody is ready to dive into the upcoming fiscal year budget, and everyone is invited to weigh in.
Monday-Wednesday the city is holding budget work sessions 4-6 p.m. each day in the council chambers at City Hall.
These meetings are open to the public.
The proposed budget includes a general fund deficit of $825,000, down from nearly $1.2 million initially requested.
Since the current budget is expected to close with $9.35 million in general fund cash and investments, the deficit would draw down the surplus to $8.49 million by the end of FY21-22. That is equivalent to nearly 11 months of operating expenses in reserves.
The proposed budget is more than $4 million below last year, in part because it lacks the $1.6 million in COVID-19 grant funds in the current year’s budget.
